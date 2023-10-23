Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $503,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

