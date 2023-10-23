Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ARKG opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

