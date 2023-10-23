Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

XHE stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $449.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.