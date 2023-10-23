Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,763 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $7,046,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $125.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.60.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

