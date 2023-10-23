Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $536.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

