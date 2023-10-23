Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $907.06 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $729.59 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $930.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

