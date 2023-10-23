Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $142,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $14.64 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

