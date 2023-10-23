H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $43.25 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.