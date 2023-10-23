HSBC Initiates Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,218.68.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,756.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,073.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,851.93. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,760.02 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.9% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Booking by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.