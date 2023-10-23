Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on H. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.50.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$34.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8601253 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

