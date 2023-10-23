ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.02

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.02 and last traded at $108.17, with a volume of 2727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

