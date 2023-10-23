IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE IDA traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

