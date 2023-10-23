IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

IDA opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

