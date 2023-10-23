IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.47

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $609,580. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

