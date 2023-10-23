IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.08.

IEX stock opened at $192.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in IDEX by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

