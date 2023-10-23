ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.40. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,552,053 shares changing hands.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
