ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.40. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,552,053 shares changing hands.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

