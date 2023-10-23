Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $35.06

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $33.88. Immunovant shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 481,617 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,415 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 206.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

