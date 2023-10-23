Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.49 million, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.05 million. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,177,000 after purchasing an additional 437,556 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,671,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Infinera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,454,000 after acquiring an additional 561,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

