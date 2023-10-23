InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.05

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 235936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

