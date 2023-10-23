Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.67 and a 12 month high of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3799368 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -720.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

