Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Research analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Insider Activity at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Shares of CART stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 in the last quarter.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.