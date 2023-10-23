Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Intel were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

