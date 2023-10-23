Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.80 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

