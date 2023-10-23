Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also

