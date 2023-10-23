Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $506.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.55.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

