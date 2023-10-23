Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $314.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $385.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.70.

ISRG opened at $266.91 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $206.77 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average of $305.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

