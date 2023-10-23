Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Holdings Raised by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 572,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $72.54.

