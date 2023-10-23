Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Position Raised by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises about 5.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,656. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $455.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.