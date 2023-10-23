Investors Buy Large Volume of Nano Dimension Call Options (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,540 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 622% compared to the average volume of 2,151 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 76.6% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after buying an additional 6,064,406 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,122,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 1,884,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 518,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Shares of NNDM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. 1,828,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,411. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $607.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

