Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,144 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 3,479 put options.
ImmunoGen Trading Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,430. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.99.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $62,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunoGen
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoGen
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Is Gen Digital Undervalued?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Value Deepens for Medtech Stocks: Reversal Imminent
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.