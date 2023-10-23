Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,144 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 3,479 put options.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,430. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,085 shares of company stock worth $28,143,641. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $62,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

