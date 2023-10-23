IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teramo Advisors LLC

Teramo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. IonQ comprises approximately 6.5% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of IonQ worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 129,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

IonQ Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.41. 3,315,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

