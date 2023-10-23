iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,935 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17,251.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,271 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.55 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.