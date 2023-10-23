iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

