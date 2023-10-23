iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Reduced by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DGRO opened at $48.84 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.