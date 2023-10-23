iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DGRO opened at $48.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.