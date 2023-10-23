iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 369,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $47.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

