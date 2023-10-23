iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,117 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $422.15. The company had a trading volume of 676,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,958. The company has a market capitalization of $326.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.31 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

