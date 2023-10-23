iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is MAI Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $103,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,806. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.