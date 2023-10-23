iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 11.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.75. 267,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

