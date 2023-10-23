iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.56

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 110388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

