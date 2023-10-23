iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.07

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 4015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAGG. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

