iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $52.37.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.