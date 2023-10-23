iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

