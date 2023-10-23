iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $55.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

