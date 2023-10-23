iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

