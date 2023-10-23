iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 76,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

