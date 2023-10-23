iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

