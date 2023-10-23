iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $138.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

