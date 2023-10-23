iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.38 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

