iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $264.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average is $266.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

